ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 1, 2022: Temperatures near normal this weekend

Temperatures are trending closer to average as we head into the first days of October. The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning and may be able to produce patchy drizzle Saturday morning and perhaps again Sunday morning. Inland areas will see clouds mixing out to sunshine by mid to late morning but patchy low clouds near the coast may linger into the afternoon.

This fair weather sticks around into early next week with a warming trend by the end of the week with temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys compared to this weekend.

This weekend we'll get a late season surge of monsoon moisture bringing a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts in the afternoons.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 76-84°

Mountains: 74-89°

Deserts: 95-100°

