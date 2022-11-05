ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Nov. 5, 2022: San Diego's Updated Forecast

This weekend with be dry before a storm next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s along the coast and into the low 70s inland.

Another cold system arrives next week, with a chance for heavy rain, snow and gusty winds. It's still too early to determine exactly who will get the heaviest rain, but models have been consistent now for a few inches possible.

We remain under a moderate drought, so rain is beneficial, but timing might not be ideal. It looks like the heaviest rain could happen on Election Day. Please stay tune to the forecast, as the storm gets closer. Periods of intermittent rain can be expected through Wednesday.

Wind will start to pick up Sunday peaking Monday into Tuesday when westerly gusts of 25 to 55 mph will be possible.

As the storm approaches, temperatures will drop 5 to 20 degrees below average with low 60s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains.

We dry out Wednesday afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday.

Veterans Day will be chilly early, turning mostly sunny, with daytime highs around 65 degrees in San Diego. It will be a beautiful day with most of the county trending almost 10 degrees below normal in the wake of the storm.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 50-65°

Deserts: 77-82°

