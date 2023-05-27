ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 27, 2023: Cloudy start to your weekend

It is a cloudy start to your morning, especially along the coast and inland. The deep marine layer produced some mist to drizzle in your morning hours.

A trough of low pressure over the west has weakened, allowing temperature to improve Saturday with clouds giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon.

Another low pressure system will bring back cooler conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies for Memorial Day. Gusty winds will continue to impact the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph.

Memorial Day will be cloudy near the coast, partly cloudy inland, with sunshine over the mountains and deserts. The last few days of May will stay cloudy with cooler conditions leading us into June Gloom.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 60-69°

Deserts: 90-95°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram @MelissaMecija.