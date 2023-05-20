Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 20, 2023: Monsoonal moisture continues

8 a.m. forecast for May 20, 2023 San Diego's Updated Weather
Posted at 1:48 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 16:48:56-04

Coastal communities will remain cloudy with a deep marine layer, and possible mist to light showers for the early part of the day. The chance will persist into next week, with cooler conditions starting on Tuesday.

The mountains and deserts will stay warm with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average and the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

The air will become drier and more comfortable. As a storm moves into the Pacific Northwest the pattern will bring stronger onshore winds, along with drier air, cooler conditions, but also more comfortable as long as you keep jackets handy.

Saturday's Highs: 

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 75-83°

Deserts: 94-102°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija Facebook/Instagram/Twitter @MelissaMecija.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018