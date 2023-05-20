ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 20, 2023: Monsoonal moisture continues

Coastal communities will remain cloudy with a deep marine layer, and possible mist to light showers for the early part of the day. The chance will persist into next week, with cooler conditions starting on Tuesday.

The mountains and deserts will stay warm with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average and the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

The air will become drier and more comfortable. As a storm moves into the Pacific Northwest the pattern will bring stronger onshore winds, along with drier air, cooler conditions, but also more comfortable as long as you keep jackets handy.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 75-83°

Deserts: 94-102°

