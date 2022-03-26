ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. March 26, 2022: Rain coming Monday

Warm weather is expected again today! Temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday but still above average.

Borrego Springs will have the chance at breaking the record of 96 from 1990 with a forecast high of 100 degrees. The coast and valleys will start the day with low clouds, and dense fog mixing to a partly to mostly sunny day. The marine layer will return at night into Sunday with another round of foggy conditions.

We'll cool down even more on Monday as a storm system arrives. Rain could be heavy at times. The cold Pacific storm will tap into the atmospheric river, giving it a boost and bumping up our preliminary totals to over an inch in many parts of the county. Isolated areas in our mountains could see up to 2 inches of rain. Snow levels will stay above 7,000 feet so no snow expected for our mountains.

Gusty westerly winds will become stronger on Sunday into Monday with gusts of up to 50 mph. Coast and inland areas will generally see winds less than 25mph on Monday. This will be beneficial as our rainy season is coming to an end and we are still well below average for the water year with a deficit of -2.98".

We dry out by the end of the day on Tuesday, with more sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures back near average.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-76°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 69-83°

Deserts: 92-100°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.