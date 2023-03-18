ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. March 18, 2023: More rain on the way (again)

It will be sunny and warm today, with highs above average for the coast and valleys, and near to slightly-below normal for the mountains and deserts.

Enjoy the warm conditions today because more rain is on the way! Big changes are on the horizon for Sunday and through much of next week, with thick cloud cover, widespread precipitation, much cooler temperatures and strong winds impacting Southern California. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday, before heavier and more steady rain and mountain snow occurs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drying and a little warming is likely by the end of next week.

Saturday Highs:

Coast: 68-75

Inland: 71-77

Mountains: 54-66

Deserts: 71-78

