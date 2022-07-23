Temperatures continue to drop into next week and will trend near to several degrees below average. Monsoon moisture builds Sunday into next week bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday we'll introduce a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts with a better chance for storms Monday and Tuesday. Expected isolated storms in the mountains and deserts with the possibility of some of those storms moving west into the valleys with a slight chance all the way to the coast, with the best chance on Monday. A slight chance for monsoon storms looks to linger into next weekend at least for the mountains and deserts. The chance for storms picks up again on Friday, possibly even for the valleys. Thunderstorms will bring the threat of heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds.

The marine layer will impact the coast and some inland areas each morning clearing out to sunny skies through Saturday with monsoon clouds spreading across the sky Sunday into next week.

Temperatures will drop 5 to 15 by next week compared to the worst of the heat this week. While temperatures will trend below normal next week it will be more humid, feeling more tropical.

Comic-Con is back this week and the weather is going to be SUPER! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s each morning and night and top off in the low to mid 70s in the afternoons through Sunday. Del Mar Racing also back starting Friday and you can expect similar conditions at the racetrack through the weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 85-94°

Deserts: 108-112°

