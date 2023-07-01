ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. July 1, 2023: Warm holiday weekend

Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees above average this weekend with warm weather lasting through the Fourth of July.

The hottest temperatures will be Saturday through Monday; expect mid-80s to mid-90s inland with the farther inland spots the hotter ones, mostly 90s in the mountains with 100s in areas like Campo and Warner Springs where a Heat Advisory is in effect Saturday through Monday, during the same time an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts for highs between 112 to 118 degrees and warm overnight temperatures providing little relief. Meanwhile, it will remain comfortable along the coast in the 70s.

A shallower marine layer this weekend will also lead to faster clearing and more sunshine, though a few days will see clouds hugging the coastline into the afternoon. Clouds are not expected to impede any fireworks shows this weekend through Independence Day with mild conditions at night! Have a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday weekend!

