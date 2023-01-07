ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Jan. 7, 2023: Pleasant weekend, storm next week

Beach Hazards Statement will go in effect lasting until 2 p.m. Sunday

Waves of 5 - 7' rather than the 10 - 16' waves - should still avoid water due to bacteria runoff from the rain

Widespread rain Tuesday and next weekend

The weekend will be mostly dry with the next storm next week. There is a chance for drizzle to light showers on Sunday, although the bulk of the system will remain to the north of San Diego County.

The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Our water year surplus continues to grow, so far we have received 4.37" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .99" surplus for what is normal.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 62-68°

Mountains: 49-63°

Deserts: 69-72°

