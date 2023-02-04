Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 4, 2023: Pleasant day Saturday with cool down on the way

5 a.m. forecast for Feb. 4, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:01 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 13:01:13-05

There will be picture-perfect weather for Padres FanFest at Petco Park. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s and warm to the mid-60s in the afternoon.

A storm system will bring cooler conditions for Sunday and Monday, along with onshore winds, more clouds and a slight chance for patchy drizzle. The chance of light rain can't be ruled out, but it will be mostly for the mountains and western slopes.

The winds will become stronger with potentially damaging winds in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 10 a.m. Sunday for our mountains and desserts. Strongest winds could range from 50-55 mph.

Temperatures will begin warming Tuesday and Wednesday, as the winds shift easterly. Santa Ana conditions are expected through the middle of next week.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-68°
Inland: 67-73°
Mountains: 50-66°
Deserts: 70-74°

