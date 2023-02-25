ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 25, 2023: Heavy rain Saturday morning!

* Flood Watch: Coast/Valleys/Mountains - through this evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers and other

* Winter Story Warning: Mountains - until Sunday at 4 a.m.

* Wind Advisory - Mountains/Deserts - until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Steady rain and snow this morning will eventually taper to showers and isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon into tonight. We are going to get a break in the rain tomorrow into Monday. We have another chance of rain midweek.

The San Diego River at Fashion Valley is forecast to reach Flood Stage this evening. Avoid flooded roads!

A Winter Storm Warning remains is in effect in the mountains until 4 a.m. Sunday for the threat of heavy snow and gusty winds. Total snowfall will likely top out one to three feet above 4,000' with the highest peaks close to 32 inches. If you plan on traveling to the mountains, be ready for dangerous conditions with heavy snow and wind Saturday, slick roads and chain restrictions.

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @MelissaMecija.

