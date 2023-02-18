ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 18, 2023: Cool down next week

Warmer through President's Day, but rain could be back next week.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Santa Ana winds will diminish overnight with an increase onshore flow and added moisture for the second half of the weekend. A weak storm passes by to the south of us, then it curls back around Baja bringing only a slight chance of a few light showers Sunday evening. It won't be a huge rainmaker, but the best chance will be in the South Bay.

The weather looks good on President's Day, also mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday will be a great day to get ready for the next storm.

A stronger storm will bring the potential for several days of rain, strong gusty winds, and snow from Tuesday through possibly Saturday. The storm will be slow moving with colder air, some spots will average close to 20 degrees below normal Wednesday through Friday. Snow levels will be dropping low to 3,000 - 4,000 feet, which will easily bring snow to Julian, Mt. Laguna, Palomar and Lookout Mountain. It's possible snow levels could drop lower to areas like Pine Valley, Ranchita, Warner Springs and Descanso.

We have plenty of time to fine tune the forecast, stay up to date with our Pinpoint Weather Team as the storm gets closer.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 38-54°

Deserts: 62-66°

