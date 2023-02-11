ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb 11: Cooler weekend, chance for light rain

We dealt with a couple warm days, but a storm brings a colder air mass and the chance for light rain this weekend. Temperatures will plummet back to the upper 50s and low 60s for the coastal and inland valleys.

Light rain will be possible with the best chances overnight Saturday through Sunday, with limited moisture and very little accumulations. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from noon Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Snow showers are expected at elevations above 4,000 feet, so be aware of hazardous driving conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement is also in effect this weekend, with surf between 4 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents.

We dry out on Monday with clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Another storm could follow with colder temperatures and another chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. We could potentially see snow Tuesday night into Wednesday in our mountains, but moisture will be limited.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 58-63

Inland: 58-62

Mountains: 48-58

Deserts: 67-73

