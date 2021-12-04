ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Dec. 4, 2021: Cool Saturday

Onshore flow is ushering in cooler, moist air the past few days, so highs have been on a cooling trend. Highs will be in the 60s for most of San Diego County, with some stray 80s in the deserts. This is right on track with seasonal average, and even cooler than normal for some areas. This pattern will also help the marine layer build overnight.

Sunday into Monday will bring a shift as a Santa Ana pattern returns. These winds will bring warmer, dry air, causing temperatures to increase slightly. It's short-lived because Tuesday will bring another cooling trend.

A system passes to the north of San Diego County Tuesday. We could see a stray shower or two but rain chances remain slight, and if there is anything measurable, it will be minimal. However, a second system approaches Southern California at the end of this upcoming work week. This storm looks to be more significant and could bring some much-needed rain and possibility of mountain snow to the county.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-71°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountain: 58-72°

Desert: 77-84°