ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Dec 17: Warm up next week

Clouds will increase overnight, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping a few degrees.

The clouds return as weak disturbance passes by, but we should clear on Sunday. Winter Solstice is on Wednesday, but it won't feel like it. A ridge of high pressure will develop this coming week, keeping us dry as many people begin their travels ahead of the Christmas Holiday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 62-69°

Mountains: 43-59°

Deserts: 64-67°

