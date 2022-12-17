Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Dec 17: Warm up next week

8 a.m. forecast for Dec. 17, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 12:18:17-05

Clouds will increase overnight, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping a few degrees.

The clouds return as weak disturbance passes by, but we should clear on Sunday. Winter Solstice is on Wednesday, but it won't feel like it. A ridge of high pressure will develop this coming week, keeping us dry as many people begin their travels ahead of the Christmas Holiday.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 62-67°
Inland: 62-69°
Mountains: 43-59°
Deserts: 64-67°

