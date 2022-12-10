ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Dec. 10, 2022; Dry today, storm on the way

Temperatures will be trending about 2 to 5 degrees below average on Saturday, but we'll get colder as a winter storm moves in overnight into Sunday morning.

Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to average between .55 to 1.50" from the coast to the valleys, mountains 1-2", while deserts could see 0.25 to .75". Periods of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday may lead to flash flooding.

The storms bring a cold front Sunday night, temperatures will plunge, and rain will change over to snow. Snow levels look to hover near 7,000 feet on Sunday, dropping to 4,000 feet Sunday night. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 10am Sunday until 10pm Monday.

Preliminary snow totals:

3,500 to 5,000': 1-2"

5,000 to 6,000': 2-4"

Above 6,000': 4-10"

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6am to 6pm Sunday. Gusty winds will accompany this storm with southwesterly gusts up to 40 mph for the coast, inland and deserts. The strongest winds will target the mountains potentially reaching up to 70 mph. Winds could topple trees and power lines.

We have another day to check your roof, clear your gutters, check your tires and windshield wipers. Secure any loose outdoor items. If you live in an area that typically floods, you may want to get sandbags ready just in case.

The storm will begin to clear Monday evening, but the cold air will stay. The coldest days next week will be Monday through Wednesday. Another storm will be possible late next week.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this winter storm and fine-tune the impacts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 59-65°

Mountains: 46-60°

Deserts: 68-71°

