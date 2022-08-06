ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Aug. 6, 2022: Monsoonal moisture next week

The break from mountain storm activity is short-lived as an abundance of monsoonal moisture filters in Sunday night. Peak activity for scattered thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts is expected Monday, lingering through Wednesday. Thunderstorms could produce hail, gusty winds and result in downpours leading to localized flooding.

Daytime highs are trending near average, but high humidity levels will contribute to tropical-like conditions.

Most communities except for the beaches will start clear for your Saturday morning. The coastal marine layer builds this evening giving the western neighborhoods a partly cloudy start.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 87-95°

Deserts: 106-111°

