ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Aug. 6, 2022: Monsoonal moisture next week

6 a.m. forecast for Aug 6., 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 13:06:38-04

The break from mountain storm activity is short-lived as an abundance of monsoonal moisture filters in Sunday night. Peak activity for scattered thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts is expected Monday, lingering through Wednesday. Thunderstorms could produce hail, gusty winds and result in downpours leading to localized flooding.

Daytime highs are trending near average, but high humidity levels will contribute to tropical-like conditions.

Most communities except for the beaches will start clear for your Saturday morning. The coastal marine layer builds this evening giving the western neighborhoods a partly cloudy start.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 73-78°
Inland: 83-93°
Mountains: 87-95°
Deserts: 106-111°

