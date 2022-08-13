ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Aug. 13, 2022: Thunderstorms expected in mountains

Don't expect relief from hot and humid conditions as we head into the weekend. A new surge of monsoonal flow will not only raise humidity levels but increase the chance for thunderstorms into Saturday afternoon. Although most activity will be confined to the mountains and deserts, some of those monsoonal clouds could hover over the valleys resulting in a pop-up shower or two. A Flood Watch is in effect for our mountains and deserts today.

Daytime highs will continue to trend a few degrees above average, but high humidity levels will make it feel much warmer and a bit uncomfortable.

Drier air is expected Sunday through Wednesday before another round of monsoonal moisture filters in towards the latter part of the week.

Coastal communities will remain clear during the day, but the marine layer will provide patchy clouds to start off our mornings this weekend. If you're planning on heading to the beaches to beat the heat and enjoy our warm water temperatures, keep in mind the rip current risk is at a moderate level. If you're an inexperienced swimmer, it's highly advised to swim near a lifeguard.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 86-96°

Mountains: 83-99°

Deserts: 105-110°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.