SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is in store for a warm weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will begin with clouds from the marine layer, but the clouds will clear by the afternoon inland. Clouds will linger along the coastline.

A low-pressure trough will arrive during the work week. It will cool temperatures and bring gusty winds.

There is a slight chance for rain Thursday night and Friday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 72-82°

Deserts: 93-96°