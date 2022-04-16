ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. April 16, 2022: Pleasant Easter weekend

Easter weekend will be pleasant overall!

Saturday, temperatures cool down slightly, bringing daytime highs back down to seasonal average. This means most regions will see highs in the 60s. Coastal areas could actually drop slightly cooler than normal with expected highs in the mid 60s. The marine layer returns Friday night, lingering into Saturday morning but clearing to sunny skies by the afternoon.

Gusty winds will return Saturday afternoon as well, favoring the eastern portion of San Diego County.

On Sunday, temperatures warm just a couple degrees but stay mild and sunny. It will be the perfect day for some Easter egg hunts!

On Monday, the temperatures climb farther bringing highs warmer than normal. Inland valleys approach the 80 degree mark. Deserts near the triple digits. Temperatures plateau into the end of the week, sitting right around seasonal average with mostly sunny skies.

We'll see a cool down and a chance for light precipitation late next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 59-68°

Deserts: 84-89

