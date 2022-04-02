ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 2, 2022: Cool weekend, big warm up coming

Thick marine layer clouds produced areas of drizzle to start off the weekend.

An upper level system will help keep the marine layer in place this weekend as temperatures will trend close to normal. We'll see gusty winds for Sunday in the mountains and deserts. Winds could reach 40 mph Sunday afternoon, but the winds will subside on Monday.

Next week will bring a shift in our pattern and another round of summer-like temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will bring a 10 to 20 degree jump in temperatures with temperatures trending above average on Tuesday.

Temperatures will turn hotter on Thursday and Friday with 80s all the way to the coast and possibly 90s inland, deserts could once again reach close to 100 degrees.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 65-73°

Deserts: 85-89°

