ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 1, 2023: Mild weekend, light rain possible Monday

The weekend will be dry, but the morning will be off to a chilly start in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be better this weekend, trending about 5 degrees below normal.
Just as quickly as we warm up this weekend, another cold system will bring temperatures back down. A cold storm will dive south bringing another round of chilly temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for light to moderate showers on Monday. Snow levels Monday will hover between 4,000' to 5,000' which means we may see a dusting to a few inches of snow for the higher mountain elevations. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts on Monday.
We dry out again Tuesday with sunshine returning but the cooler-than-average temperatures will linger into much of next week.
Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 63-67°
Inland: 67-72°
Mountains: 58-68°
Deserts: 77-81°
