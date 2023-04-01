Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 1, 2023: Mild weekend, light rain possible Monday

8 a.m. forecast for Apr. 1, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 13:46:59-04

The weekend will be dry, but the morning will be off to a chilly start in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be better this weekend, trending about 5 degrees below normal.

Just as quickly as we warm up this weekend, another cold system will bring temperatures back down. A cold storm will dive south bringing another round of chilly temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for light to moderate showers on Monday. Snow levels Monday will hover between 4,000' to 5,000' which means we may see a dusting to a few inches of snow for the higher mountain elevations. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts on Monday.

We dry out again Tuesday with sunshine returning but the cooler-than-average temperatures will linger into much of next week.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-67°
Inland: 67-72°
Mountains: 58-68°
Deserts: 77-81°

