ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday, October 30, 2023: Ending October on a warm, dry and windy note

October will end dry, warm, and windy as Santa Ana conditions take over most of Southern California.

As of early Monday, a Wind Advisory is in place for the inland valleys and mountains through 8 P.M. Tuesday. Sustained winds out of the east will climb close to 30mph, gusting near 60mph at times, especially in those wind-prone pockets. As of Monday morning, peak wind gusts climbed over 60mph in Big Black Mountain and Sill Hill. Alpine and Pine Valley clocked in gusts over 50mph.

Pairing these windy conditions with low relative humidity levels in the single digits will amplify fire danger throughout the week. Ensure your home has defensible space and check cars for loose parts or tire tread. Any small fire that sparks will grow due to these conditions.

The big story is also the cool temperatures overnight. Due to the dry and clear conditions, expect brisk nights and mornings throughout the week, with lows plummeting to the 50s and upper 40s.

The nights will be cold, but the days will remain warm for the coastal and inland communities. Daytime highs will trend 5 to 10 degrees, climbing near 80 along the coast and 90 inland. Santa Ana winds weaken towards the second half of the week with slightly cooler conditions.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-81

Inland: 74-79

Mountains: 62-72

Desert: 79-81

