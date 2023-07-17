ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday July 17, 2023: Second half of July remains toasty

Dangerously hot temperatures will continue to blanket the mountain and desert communities through the weekend.

The coastal and inland areas will feel temperatures back off a bit, but it will still be warm. Coastal areas will have the luxury of marine layer clouds each morning.

Despite the Excessive Heat Warning now only in effect for the mountains and deserts, some of the inland communities will still climb near 100 this week, and hover above our 30-year average. The dome of warm air that's been keeping San Diego toasty will sit parked over the southwest slowly moving east, continuing our warming pattern.

This afternoon, we have a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two in the mountains. Some of that instability could spill into the valleys. Any thunderstorm activity could be associated with gusty winds and sudden heavy downpours. Use caution traveling through the foothill and mountain highways.

Temperatures stay moderate along the coastal areas with a nice sea breeze. As we continue the workweek, daytime highs will gradually climb. For the mountains and deserts, the heat peaks on Friday with desert baking close to 125.

Fire danger will continue to threaten the county thanks to hot and windy conditions, especially towards the late afternoons.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-86

Inland: 85-97

Mountains: 87-97

Deserts: 107-117

