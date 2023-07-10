ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday July 10, 2023: Prolonged heat wave to kick off the week

A prolonged heatwave begins today, with the mountains and deserts feeling the biggest climb in temperatures, with daytime highs up to 10 degrees warmer.

By tomorrow, areas west of the mountains will start to feel the warm-up, soaring to the 90s in the inland valleys and near 80 along the coast. This dome of warm air will sit parked over the southwest for the next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be issued for the mountains, deserts, and neighboring counties to our north and east, starting Tuesday through Sunday. Fire danger will be elevated, especially for the mountains and deserts.

Check on loved ones and those vulnerable. Make sure they have adequate shelter, water resources, and preferably AC. Limit time outside and stay hydrated if you're working in the field.

The heat peaks mid-week when temperatures climb in the mid-90s inland, near 100 in the mountains, and near 120 in the deserts. We'll likely break records for many of our mountain and desert communities.

This ridge of high pressure is moving east to west, carrying more moisture with it, which means it may feel a bit humid. We'll also have less relief when it comes to overnight lows, so nights will be warmer.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-80

Inland: 79-90

Mountains: 82-92

Deserts: 101-110

