ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Sept. 6, 2021: Heat continues

The warm week will continue with humidity increasing midweek.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the mountains until Friday night. Monsoon flow builds midweek bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While peak activity will favor the mountains and deserts, there is a slight chance for a stray storm to move west into the valleys and potentially all the way to the coast Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for monsoon storms will continue through at least Friday.

The high weakens and drifts farther to the southeast by this weekend and a weak trough develops near the west coast. We'll see drier and slightly cooler conditions this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 86-93°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 101-108°

