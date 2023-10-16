ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct. 16, 2023: Mid-week warmup coming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're in for a calm mid-October Monday. Temperatures around the county will reach a few degrees above seasonal averages, as we hold on to some of the weekend's heat. The coastline can expect mid 70s to low 80s, while inland neighborhoods mid to high 80s.

Parts of the south bay have a foggy start, with visibility in San Diego and Imperial Beach limited to less than two miles. These gray conditions may last until about 11am.

Conditions remain steady for the next several days, with a gradual warmup towards the middle of the week. Thursday will be hot inland, with some areas hitting the mid 90s. That heat will taper off by the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84

Inland: 84-91

Mountains: 78-90

Deserts: 94-101

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.