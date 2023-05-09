ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. May 8, 2023: Chance of light showers, then warm up

A weak disturbance is going to pass by to the north midweek and will bring a dip in temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday with slower clearing and patchy drizzle to a few light showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It will be breezy to gusty each afternoon and evening through Wednesday with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 60 mph for the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory has been issued for our mountains and deserts starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a warming trend kicking off that will take temperatures into the 70s this Mother's Day weekend at the coast, 80s inland, near 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 65-68°

Mountains: 58-66°

Deserts: 80-87°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook @MelissaMecija.