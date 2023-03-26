ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. March 26, 2023: Dry today, warmer tomorrow, rain on the way

Monday it will briefly feel like spring with highs in the mid to upper-60s at the coast, mostly low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

The warm-up doesn't last as our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This next storm does not look like it will tap into an atmospheric river, so we won't see as great of an impact as the last three storms this month. Coast and valley communities could get between 0.5" to 0.7" with this latest system. Opening Day at Petco Park is on Thursday! It will be chilly in the mid to upper 50s with occasional showers during the game so be sure to dress accordingly!

Sunday's Highs

Coast: 59-64

Inland: 60-66

Mountains: 48-59

Deserts: 67-74

