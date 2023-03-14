ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. March 13, 2023: Get ready for more rain

Areas of marine clouds and patchy fog will redevelop inland again overnight, followed by thickening high clouds on Tuesday ahead of another potent Pacific storm system.

Rain will spread from north to south, becoming heavy at times through Wednesday. We could get up to 2" of rain in some coastal and valley communities. This is a warmer storm with snow levels at 6,500 to 7,000 ft.

It will also be windy with this system. We will see gusty conditions in our mountains and our deserts, peaking late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Westerly wind gusts could hit between 40 to 50 mph.

The rain will decrease Wednesday night, setting up mostly dry, but cool weather to wrap up the week. More precipitation could be on the way next week, so make sure to stay with the ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather team for updates.

Tuesday Highs

Coast: 63-67

Inland: 66-71

Mountains: 53-66

Deserts: 76-82

