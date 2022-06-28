ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. June 27, 2022: Heat advisory continues

We will have gradual cooling as we progress through the week, but a Heat Advisory remains in our inland valleys. It expires Tuesday at 8 p.m.

An influx of monsoonal moisture will bring the chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts, although the chance remains low. Wednesday thunderstorm chances begin to decrease as a trough of low pressure approaches the west coast, drying out the atmosphere and cooling conditions into the holiday weekend. Night and morning low clouds and fog expected each day near the coast so we could see poor visibility for part of your morning coastal commute.

We will be closer to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86

Inland: 88-95

Mountains: 84-95

Deserts: 103-113

