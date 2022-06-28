Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. June 27, 2022: Heat advisory continues

4 p.m. forecast for June 27, 2022 San Diego's Updated Weather
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 02:03:16-04

We will have gradual cooling as we progress through the week, but a Heat Advisory remains in our inland valleys. It expires Tuesday at 8 p.m.

An influx of monsoonal moisture will bring the chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts, although the chance remains low. Wednesday thunderstorm chances begin to decrease as a trough of low pressure approaches the west coast, drying out the atmosphere and cooling conditions into the holiday weekend. Night and morning low clouds and fog expected each day near the coast so we could see poor visibility for part of your morning coastal commute.

We will be closer to seasonal temperatures by the end of the week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86
Inland: 88-95
Mountains: 84-95
Deserts: 103-113

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018