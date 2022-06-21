ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. June 20, 2022: Heat inland, chance of t'storms this week

Summer solstice kicks off at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday. The warming pattern will stick around through the week with the heat peaking Wednesday and Thursday.

First, we have the return of patchy low clouds and fog to coastal areas overnight due to developing low pressure. It will draw in subtropical moisture into southern California, bringing a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms by Wednesday into Thursday. Mountains and deserts will likely be affected by the instability, but we won't rule out a chance for light precipitation west of the mountains. Remember—when thunder roars, head indoors!

The marine layer will remain shallow and mostly confined to coastal areas this week as warmer weather coincides with the beginning of summer.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82

Inland: 83-88

Mountains: 79-91

Deserts: 99-108

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.