ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. July 18, 2022: Humid Mon., drier late week

5 a.m. forecast for July 18, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:51:03-04

We'll continue to see hot summer weather inland this week while sea breezes and a shallow marine layer keep coastal areas much cooler. Monsoon flow will continue higher humidity through Monday night, along with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Along the coast, we'll see the low 70s while inland valleys will be in the 80s to low 90s.

Drier and hotter weather returns to the valleys, mountains and deserts Tuesday through Friday. This will be followed by a cooling trend next weekend under a developing West Coast trough.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 71-82
Inland: 84-91
Mountains: 85-95
Deserts: 104-111

