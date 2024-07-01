ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. July 1, 2024: Heat sticking around

Get ready for warm weather all week! While we won't be quite as hot as the weekend today, we're still kicking off the work week with above-average temperatures. The coast will climb into the low to mid 70s, while most inland neighborhoods will see mid 80s.

Extreme heat persists in the deserts, with an Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m.

Moving forward this week, the heat isn't going anywhere. For Independence Day, the county begins to warm. By the weekend, the coast will see 80s and some inland communities will reach into the 90s!

Remember to stay safe during the hot weather. Make sure to stay hydrated, and avoid activity outdoors during peak temperatures. Also watch out for pets. If the ground is too hot for the back of your hand, it's too hot for their paws!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 84-93°

Mountains: 86-94°

Deserts: 104-111°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.