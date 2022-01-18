ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Jan. 17, 2022: Scattered showers overnight

Shower activity peaks this evening into overnight before tapering off Tuesday afternoon. Rain totals won't be much, with a tenth of an inch possible at the beaches and inland valleys. Mountains could tap into a little more moisture than that. January is typically one of the wettest months of the year and by mid-January, usually more than an inch of rain has fallen, but so far only 0.03" have accumulated in San Diego.

As of Monday evening, we've seen a few hundreds of an inch to close to tenth of an inch in our most populated communities.

Temperatures remain seasonal for the first half of the week with 60s for most of the county. High pressure rebounds Thursday, warming things back up to above average temperatures into the 70s until the weekend.

Tuesday Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 62-66°

Mountain: 47-59°

Deserts: 67-74°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.