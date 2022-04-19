ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. April 18, 2022: Windy in parts of the county

We are in for gradual cooling, with the coast and inland areas dropping 5 to 10 degrees by Thursday. The mountains and deserts will see temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees over the next couple days.

A storm passing by to the north will bring a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday. The storm track will determine how much rain we get, but anything this late in the season would be helpful. At this point, we are expecting anywhere between .05-.50" of rain. We have a chance for drizzle or light rain as early as Thursday morning due to the deep marine layer forming.

Expect gusty winds to impact the mountains and deserts once again. A Wind Advisory has been issued for this part of the county, starting Tuesday at noon.

Warmer and sunny weather returns for the weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 71-74°

Mountains: 59-72°

Deserts: 85-94°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.