ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Apr. 10, 2023: Dense fog tonight and Tues. morning

Dense morning fog

Still warm Tuesday

10 - 30 degrees colder by Thursday with a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers

Dense fog will likely impact your morning commute with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect tonight into Tuesday morning for all areas west of the mountains. Expect visibility to drop to near nothing at times so be sure to leave time for travel.

Tomorrow will be nearly as warm before a big shift midweek. Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Wednesday with another 5 to 15 degree drop away from the coast on Thursday as a trough of low pressure dives south. This system will also bring gusty winds and a slight chance of light showers.

Clouds will build Wednesday ahead of the storm with drizzle to a few light showers possible Wednesday night through Thursday from the coast to the mountains, with the best chance Thursday morning. Accumulations will be light from a trace to a quarter of an inch.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts building Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50 mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday with gradual warming each day into the weekend when we'll be back in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s and 90s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-74°

Inland: 75-78°

Mountains: 71-79°

Deserts: 91-99°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram @MelissaMecija.