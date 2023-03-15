Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for March 14, 2023: Storm is here!

7 p.m. forecast for Mar. 14, 2023: San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 01:24:13-04

  • Widespread rain tonight into early Wednesday morning
  • Wednesday morning commute heavily impacted by rain, ponding on roads and localized flooding

Another atmospheric river is targeting California with flooding rains and gusty winds. This storm will sag south bringing San Diego widespread rain tonight into tomorrow morning.

We could see widespread accumulations of 1-2" along the coast with Oceanside potentially up to 3". The inland valleys could get anywhere between 1-2.5" with the North County getting more than other parts of San Diego.

Westerly gusts of 10 to 25mph will be possible for the coast and valleys with gusts of 30 to 45mph in the mountains and deserts.

This is a relatively warm storm with high snow levels so no snow is expected in the mountains. Temperatures Wednesday will drop 3 to 10 degrees tomorrow with slight warming for the end of the week.

A weak storm will bring a slight chance of showers late Saturday into Sunday. A stronger storm could be on the horizon by midweek next week.

Wednesday Highs
Coast: 60-63
Inland: 57-62
Mountain: 48-56
Desert: 69-75

