ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for March 14, 2023: Storm is here!

Widespread rain tonight into early Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning commute heavily impacted by rain, ponding on roads and localized flooding

Another atmospheric river is targeting California with flooding rains and gusty winds. This storm will sag south bringing San Diego widespread rain tonight into tomorrow morning.

We could see widespread accumulations of 1-2" along the coast with Oceanside potentially up to 3". The inland valleys could get anywhere between 1-2.5" with the North County getting more than other parts of San Diego.

Westerly gusts of 10 to 25mph will be possible for the coast and valleys with gusts of 30 to 45mph in the mountains and deserts.

This is a relatively warm storm with high snow levels so no snow is expected in the mountains. Temperatures Wednesday will drop 3 to 10 degrees tomorrow with slight warming for the end of the week.

A weak storm will bring a slight chance of showers late Saturday into Sunday. A stronger storm could be on the horizon by midweek next week.

Wednesday Highs

Coast: 60-63

Inland: 57-62

Mountain: 48-56

Desert: 69-75

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram @MelissaMecija.

