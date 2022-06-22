Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for June 21, 2022: Chance of showers, thunderstorms

6 p.m. forecast for June 21, 2022 San Diego's Updated Weather
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 00:33:56-04

A trough just to our north is ushering in southern monsoonal flow, giving our deserts and mountains a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. Although unlikely, there could be isolated showers that make its way towards our coast and valleys. Thunderstorms could be associated with downpours at times, so it’s important to use caution while traveling along the passes and high desert elevations.

On Thursday, drier air will move in from the west, but afternoon thunderstorms are still possible over the mountains.

We remain in this warming trend with not a lot of fluctuation this week, with the heat peaking tomorrow in many spots. As we encounter warm weather, it’s important to avoid outdoor activities for yourself and those vulnerable around you. Friday and Saturday will be dry and warm. Weak monsoonal flow may return early next week.

Wednesday's Highs
Coast: 74-87
Inland: 87-91
Mountain: 79-92
Deserts: 98-107

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018