Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for July 22, 2023: Hot weekend away from the coast

8 a.m. forecast for July 22, 2023
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 14:01:24-04

The heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect in our inland communities. Temperatures inland will be in the 90’s. The mountains and deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning. Today, the desert may reach 118, tying a record.

You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high-70s. T

Monsoonal moisture returns this weekend. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts Sunday and Monday.

Saturday's Highs: 

Coast: 72-86°
Inland: 88-100°
Mountains: 91-102°
Deserts: 111-118°

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018