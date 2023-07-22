ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for July 22, 2023: Hot weekend away from the coast

The heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect in our inland communities. Temperatures inland will be in the 90’s. The mountains and deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning. Today, the desert may reach 118, tying a record.

You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high-70s. T

Monsoonal moisture returns this weekend. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts Sunday and Monday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-86°

Inland: 88-100°

Mountains: 91-102°

Deserts: 111-118°

