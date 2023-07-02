ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for July 2, 2023: Hot conditions continue

It’s hot in parts of San Diego County. Inland communities will continue to experience hot conditions into early this week. A cooling pattern will begin on the Fourth of July.

In the meantime, there is a Heat Advisory in place in the mountain communities and an Excessive Heat Warning in the desert until Monday. This creates elevated fire weather conditions.

Heat Tips:



Stay hydrated!

Check twice for pets and kids!

Wear light colored clothing

Avoid the outdoors during the hottest times of the day!

If you’re looking for relief, head to the coast. You’ll get a nice ocean breeze in the afternoon.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 73-78

Inland: 94-99

Mountains: 94-104

Deserts: 115-118

