ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for July 2, 2023: Hot conditions continue

8 a.m. forecast for July 2, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 02, 2023
It’s hot in parts of San Diego County. Inland communities will continue to experience hot conditions into early this week. A cooling pattern will begin on the Fourth of July.

In the meantime, there is a Heat Advisory in place in the mountain communities and an Excessive Heat Warning in the desert until Monday. This creates elevated fire weather conditions.

Heat Tips:

  • Stay hydrated!
  • Check twice for pets and kids!
  • Wear light colored clothing
  • Avoid the outdoors during the hottest times of the day!

If you’re looking for relief, head to the coast. You’ll get a nice ocean breeze in the afternoon.
Sunday Highs:
Coast: 73-78
Inland: 94-99
Mountains: 94-104
Deserts: 115-118

