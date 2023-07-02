ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for July 2, 2023: Hot conditions continue

It’s hot in parts of San Diego County. Inland communities will continue to experience hot conditions into early this week. A cooling pattern will begin on the Fourth of July.
In the meantime, there is a Heat Advisory in place in the mountain communities and an Excessive Heat Warning in the desert until Monday. This creates elevated fire weather conditions.
Heat Tips:
- Stay hydrated!
- Check twice for pets and kids!
- Wear light colored clothing
- Avoid the outdoors during the hottest times of the day!
If you’re looking for relief, head to the coast. You’ll get a nice ocean breeze in the afternoon.
Sunday Highs:
Coast: 73-78
Inland: 94-99
Mountains: 94-104
Deserts: 115-118