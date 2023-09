SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are in for a hot weekend. A high pressure system continues to build triggering this warm up. Temperatures should peak this weekend. Highs will be anywhere from a few to 10 degrees above average in our inland communities. An Excessive Heat Warning begins Saturday morning and lasts until Sunday night

By Monday we will begin a cooling pattern.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 90-96°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 105-108°

