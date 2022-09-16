Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Sept. 16: Comfortable heading into the weekend

6 a.m. forecast for Sept. 16, 2022
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 13:32:15-04

Temperatures will run below normal as an upper level trough will strengthen over the state.

Night and morning low clouds will prevail near the coast with gradual clearing. It will be mostly clear inland.

Along the coast, we’ll be in the low to mid-70s with the upper 70s to low 80s inland.

Gusty west winds will pick up each afternoon and evening in the eastern mountains and deserts. Wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph area expected at the windiest locations.

Enjoy the temperatures now as we prepare for warming late next week.

