ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Oct. 27, 2023: Warm Halloween weekend coming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the Halloween weekend may be spooky, the local forecast is anything but.

Coastal and inland communities can look forward to another mild, partly cloudy day. We'll see a rinse and repeat of this pattern tomorrow as well, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures rise up quickly between Sunday and Monday, bringing San Diego into the upper 70s and inland areas into the mid 80s. The warm, sunny weather will stick around for Halloween.

Santa Ana winds will develop as early as Saturday, sticking around through the middle of the week. Inland and mountain communities have a high wind watch from early Monday morning to Wednesday evening at 5.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73

Inland: 70-74

Mountains: 63-73

Deserts: 82-88

