ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. July 5, 2024: Heat warnings through the weekend

Our extreme heat is sticking around for the weekend. Excessive heat warnings are in effect everywhere except the coast until at least Saturday night. For the deserts, that warning will stick around until Wednesday night.

Coastal highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, which is above seasonal averages but manageable. The beaches will be crowded! Inland neighborhoods will see 90s once again, and the mountains will reach near triple-digits. Into the deserts, highs will stick near 120 degrees.

The heat risk remains high throughout the next seven days, with a ridge of high pressure keeping temperatures high. We'll stay above seasonal averages into the work week, so make sure to plan accordingly.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-85°

Inland: 86-98°

Mountains: 95-105°

Deserts: 111-118°

