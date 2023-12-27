ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Dec. 27, 2023: High surf on the way

Conditions will remain tranquil most of the week, with hazardous surf starting on Thursday.

Our microclimates will be near seasonal before a cooling trend this weekend.

On Thursday, we'll have high surf across the beaches as a west swell moves in. The waves peak on Saturday, and sets will get up to 12 feet, with local wave sets up to 15 feet, especially in the north county. We'll also have strong rip currents. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water until Sunday, when waves significantly subside.

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep things mild and uneventful through most of the week. Then, a secondary trough dives south on Friday, bringing us the chance for light showers on Saturday. Rainfall amounts, if any, will be minimal.

As ridging slowly starts to flatten out on Wednesday, onshore flow increases, ushering in clouds each night and morning.

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, the night will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68

Valleys: 67-72

Mountains: 59-66

Deserts: 70-71