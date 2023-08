Our mountains and deserts saw thunderstorm activity Tuesday afternoon. Tomorrow, monsoonal moisture flushes out allowing for cooler and drier air to filter in, with the increase of onshore flow. This will allow for comfortable conditions through the end of the week.

High pressure to our east restrengthens Saturday, sliding westward bringing in hotter conditions and bumping daytime highs back into the 90s inland.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-83

Inland: 84-90

Mountains: 80-92

Deserts: 101-109