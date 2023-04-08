ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Apr. 8, 2023: Warming up next week

It's a mild and dry start to your weekend. Easter Sunday will be warmer with patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, the sky will clear quickly turning nice and sunny. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper-60s for the coast, low 70s in the mountains, mid to upper 70s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Slightly warmer on Monday and Tuesday, before we cool back down.

Temperatures plummet starting Wednesday as a trough of low pressure develops bringing even colder temperatures on Thursday, gusty winds, and the possibility of light showers.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 53-68°

Deserts: 81-85°

