ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Apr. 22, 2024: Cooling down

Coastal and inland neighborhoods will get gradual cooler and cloudier throughout the week, before a chance of showers ahead of next weekend. Monday will be mild, with coastal highs near 70 degrees. By Friday, San Diego will reach the mid 60s.

The marine layer will usher in clouds and fog each morning, and a low pressure system will bring a chance for showers beginning late Wednesday into Thursday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 73-76°

Mountains: 69-79°

Deserts: 91-97°

