ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for August 9, 2026: Thunderstorm triggers flash flood warning in mountains

There were a flurry of weather alerts that took effect Sunday, mainly in the mountains where afternoon and evening thunderstorms brought strong winds and the threat of a flash flood.

A Special Weather Statement was issued from about 4:45 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. in northeast San Diego County because of lightning and thunderstorms, during which winds could reach 50+ mph.

A Flash Flood Warning was triggered for a similar, small portion of the mountains from around 6:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday appear to bring the highest potential for more afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity over the mountains and could spread to the valleys and deserts.

Rainfall totals through the entire period will remain minimal. Where thunderstorms develop expect erratic winds as well.

Temperatures will gradually decline through the week, bottoming out on Thursday and Friday when everyone is either at average or below by up to 8 degrees.

As for Monday, temperatures will be slightly above average in most spots, although places like Escondido will actually be below average by a couple degrees.

A Coastal Flood Advisory takes effect 6 p.m. Monday and stays through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 84-92°

Mountains: 85-93°

Deserts: 103-109°

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